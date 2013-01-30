DHAKA Jan 30 Bangladesh police has detained the
chairman and managing director of a garment factory after a fire
killed seven workers, police said on Wednesday, following
allegations that the plant employed under-age workers and had no
license to run.
The fire at the Smart Exports Garment Ltd in the capital
Dhaka on Saturday came just two months after the country's worst
factory blaze turned the spotlight on the conditions in the
garment sector. At least 112 people died in that fire in another
part of the city.
The arrests were made on Tuesday night after the father of
one of the victims filed a complaint alleging negligence, said
police deputy commissioner Mollah Nazrul Islam.
"Survivors said the factory's only exit was locked when the
fire started during lunch break and there was no emergency exit
or any fire equipments in the two-storey building," Islam said.
He said the plant was operating without clearance from the
fire department.
Officials at the factory were not immediately available for
comment.
Bangladesh law requires factories to have more than one exit
routes, fire alarm and fire-fighting tools, which many factories
do not comply with, police and firefighters say.
Police said among the seven dead in the Smart factory, two
were aged 15 and 16.
"Employing under-age boys and girls is a violation of law,
said Azizul Haque, another police officer. The minimum age for
employment is 18.
Working conditions at Bangladeshi factories are notoriously
poor, with little enforcement of safety laws. Overcrowding and
locked fire doors are common.
An official report into the blaze in November concluded it
was the result of both sabotage and negligence. Three
supervisors were arrested.
The garment industry, which accounts for 80 percent of the
country's $24 billion annual exports, is a mainstay of the
economy along with remittances from Bangladeshis working
overseas.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Sanjeev
Miglani)