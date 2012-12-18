DHAKA Dec 18 Officials in Bangladesh's ready
made garment industry demanded on Tuesday quick implementation
of recommendations in a report which concluded that last month's
deadly fire at a textile factory was the result of both sabotage
and negligence.
The investigators, who presented their report to the Home
Ministry on Monday, did not single out any individual in
connection with sabotage in the Nov. 24 blaze at the Tazreen
Fashion Factory in which 112 workers were killed.
But they called for legal action to be taken against the
factory owner, identified as Delwar Hossein, and nine mid-level
managers. Managers, the investigators said, had neglected
fundamental safety precautions and failed to obtain a fire
certificate.
"We demand the recommendations be implemented, meaning the
owner and other culprits must be arrested and brought to book,"
said Amirul Huque Amin, president of the National Garment
Workers Federation.
The inquiry committee, he said, had "categorically stated"
that legal action be taken against the owner and his managers
under provisions of the penal code providing for fines and
imprisonment of up to five years.
Main Uddin Khandaker, the chief of the investigation
committee, told Reuters that members had concluded the fire was
a result of sabotage on the basis of witness accounts. There was
no question, he said, of the blaze being linked to bad wiring.
"This is unpardonable negligence and the owner is primarily
responsible for the deaths of so many workers," Main said.
The committee recommended further investigation to identify
who lay behind the sabotage at the factory in a Dhaka suburb.
Shamoly Akhter, 19, who worked on the second floor of the
factory, told Reuters that two supervisors had prevented staff
from leaving and told them to return to their work stations.
"The alarm was ringing continuously and we were struggling
to get out ... but they said it was just a drill," she said at a
Dhaka hospital, where she was being treated for injuries
sustained when she leapt from the burning building.
The main gate, the only entry and exit point of the factory,
which made clothing for international retailers such as Wal-Mart
and C&A, was also said to have been found locked just
after the fire started.
After the blaze, both Wal-Mart and Sears Holdings Inc
said their goods were being manufactured at the
workshop though both had denied it authorisation as a supplier.
The leader of the investigation also pointed to structural
flaws and said building regulations were flouted. The factory
occupied eight floors though permission had been given for only
three.
Bangladesh's garment industry, which accounts for 80 percent
of the country's $24 billion annual exports, has become the
mainstay of an economy that was once dependent on aid.
Rights groups like the International Labor Rights Forum say
that low wages and sub-standard safety conditions remain a
problem among many of the country's roughly 3,000 apparel
factories because end-buyers squeeze them for rock-bottom
production costs.
International garment firms have demanded fast action to
ensure the safety of Bangladeshi textile workers.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Ron Popeski)