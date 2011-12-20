PUTIA VILLAGE, Bangladesh, Dec 20 (AlertNet) - For six
months of the year, Bangladeshi rice farmer Raj Mia and his wife
suffered as the annual monsoon rains flooded their fields,
leaving them unable to feed their five children.
"For months, we had to find some other way to make money,
like manual labour or breeding cheap fish like tilapia," said
Raj, 48, standing by his submerged farm in the mud-and-thatch
village of Putia, 60 km east of Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.
"It was a struggle as we didn't earn much."
Raj, like millions, lives on the flood plains of Bangladesh,
a region increasingly battered by climate change-produced
cyclones and rains which inundate swathes of farmland,
perpetuating poverty for millions.
But now, Raj has new hope from an unlikely source: prawns.
Last year, he and other farmers in the Comilla district
began breeding the crustaceans, along with the usual fish, in
their flooded fields, boosting their incomes almost six-fold and
learning business skills to help them sell in markets.
"We earned 80,000 taka ($1,038) this year," says Fatuma
Begum, Raj's wife. "It's changed our lives ... we have been able
to send our children to school."
An initiative introduced by the Centre for Community
Development Assistance (CCDA), a microfinance charity, has
spread across the district. Some 250 families now live off
freshwater prawn culture half the year, and cultivate rice when
the water levels recede on the same land for the other half.
"By providing people with small loans and necessary
training, our project introduces high value fish like prawns to
local farmers and helps them use their land more effectively,"
said CCDA Executive Director M.A. Samad, adding that the pilot
scheme is now being replicated by authorities in other
flood-prone areas.
"This will develop business entrepreneurs, improve
livelihoods and help lift many of these flood-hit communities
out of poverty."
FLOOD DEVASTATION
Bangladesh is one of the most flood-prone countries in the
world. It is the drainage basin for rivers that start in the
snowy Himalayan mountains of India, Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan,
including the massive Ganges and Brahmaputra, and criss-crossed
by some 250 other rivers.
A few, such as the Meghna, swell to up to 8 km (5 miles)
wide during the monsoon season, from June to September.
As a result, most of Bangladesh is a flood plain -- good
arable land often at high risk of being submerged.
With 70 percent of the nation's 160 million people dependent
on the land, and climate change threatening more extreme
weather, it faces an upward struggle to improve food security.
Experts say microfinance, such as the prawn farming scheme
funded by the United Nations' International Fund for
Agricultural Development (IFAD), may be a key source of help.
"Smallholder farmers are the backbone of the rural economy
-- but they are bearing the brunt of climate change... The
current speed and intensity of climate change are outpacing
their capacity to adapt," said Thomas Rath, IFAD's Bangladesh
programme manager.
Rath said access to financial services in rural areas allows
the poor to manage household cash flows, start new agricultural
activities and set up small businesses, resulting in higher
earnings and reducing the impact of climate change.
Projects like the one in Comilla bring microfinance to life.
Fishermen cast vast nets from rickety wooden boats in the
middle of the lake-like flooded fields surrounding dusty village
roads, pulling in a plentiful catch of prawns and other fish.
The prawns fetch around 1,500 taka ($19) per kg and are sold
domestically.
Villagers point to the visible improvement in their lives
which they attribute to the prawn farming, such as the
construction of toilets and more children in school.
But the loans, around 50,000 taka ($650) to start such
businesses, are not cheap. They carry an interest rate of 26
percent -- up to three times higher than a personal loan from
banks, and prompting criticism from social activists.
Lenders like the CCDA argue that high interest rates are
justified, citing the costs of making and collecting
door-to-door payments in remote rural areas on millions of tiny
loans. It is still the best option for rural poor, they add.
Borrowers acknowledge the high rates, but also know their
lives are better.
"Now I work too and sell the prawns in the market," said
Fatuma, gazing out onto her flooded fields. "We've managed to
build a better house as a result of the money we've earned."