DHAKA Jan 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $9.63 billion at the end of December from the lowest since August 2009 in November, although they were down from $11.17 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Sunday.

Reserves are likely to fall again this month because of scheduled bimonthly import payments to the Asian Clearing Union, a senior central bank official said.

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves came under pressure from soaring imports, mainly of oil, while exports and remittances grew more slowly amid a faltering global economy.

Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves ($ bln):

Dec. 2011 Nov. 2011 Dec. 2010

$9.63 bln $9.28 bln $11.17 bln (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)