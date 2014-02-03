DHAKA Feb 3 Bangladesh's foreign exchange
reserves rose to a record $18.12 billion at the end of January
from $18.07 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on
Monday.
The higher reserves, which stem from a widening
current-account surplus, are enough to cover six months of
imports. At the end of January 2013, reserves totalled $13.1
billion.
Rising exports and a slowing of imports have helped build
the reserves despite a drop in inward remittances as number of
Bangladeshis going abroad to work in the Middle East has
declined.
In the first seven months of the financial year that will
end in June, the central bank purchased more than $2.5 billion
from local commercial banks to help keep the local currency
stable. In the previous financial year, it bought $4 billion.
Bangladesh's pace of economic growth is expected to slow to
less than 6 percent in the current financial year, due to
political turmoil. In the previous year, the pace was 6.2
percent.
($1 = 77.75 taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)