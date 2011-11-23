* Fuel oil imports likely to double in 2012

* Diesel imports may rise about 25 pct in 2012 (Adds details)

By Ruma Paul

DHAKA, Nov 23 Bangladesh's fuel oil imports are likely to double next year, while overseas purchases of diesel may rise about 25 percent on growing domestic demand, a senior Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) official said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh will need to import 3.74 million tonnes of diesel, 1.65 million tonnes of fuel oil, 385,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 100,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline and 90,000 tonnes of kerosene in 2012, the official said.

Demand for diesel will be 4.1 million tonnes, for fuel oil 2.0 million tonnes, and for jet fuel 385,000 tonnes, with kerosene demand seen at 440,000 tonnes and gasoline demand expected at 115,000 tonnes for 2012, he told Reuters.

The country's lone refinery produces 360,000 tonnes of diesel, 350,000 tonnes of fuel oil, 350,000 tonnes of kerosene and 15,000 tonnes of gasoline, from imported crude oil.

So the balance would have to be imported in 2012 to meet domestic requirements, he said.

In 2011, Bangladesh is importing 3 million tonnes of diesel, 320,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 90,000 tonnes of gasoline and 800,000 tonnes of fuel oil.

Demand for fuel oil is swelling as a shortfall of natural gas supply forced the country to turn to costly oil-fired quick rental power plants to deal with a crippling electricity shortage that often stirs public anger and street protests.

However, the move put more pressure on the country's balance of payments as well as the government's massive subsidy bill.

Subsidy for the year to June 2012 is forecast to jump to around 460 billion taka ($6 billion) or 5 percent of the gross domestic product, more than double than the original estimate of 200 billion taka and up from 195 billion taka the previous year.

The government heavily subsidizes the BPC, the country's sole oil importer and distributor, which sells fuel oils to the local market at much lower rates than import prices.

Earlier this month the government raised fuel prices in its third such hike since May to trim the subsidy burden, a move that will add to an already high inflation.

The local currency taka has also come under pressure from rising import bills, losing nearly 9 percent over the past one year against the dollar.

Bangladesh's crude oil imports will rise by 17 percent to 1.4 million tonnes in 2012, with spending likely to go up by 18 percent to $1.3 billion, a BPC official said last month.

Bangladesh receives oil supplies in term contacts from a number of national oil companies including Malaysia's Petronas, PetroChina, Philippines National Oil Company, Kuwait Petroleum Corp, Emirates National Oil Company, Vietnam's Petrolimex, Maldives National Oil Company and Egypt's Middle East oil Refinery. ($1 = 76.6500 taka) (Editing by Anis Ahmed, Himani Sarkar)