* Fuel oil imports likely to double in 2012
* Diesel imports may rise about 25 pct in 2012
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Nov 23 Bangladesh's fuel oil
imports are likely to double next year, while overseas purchases
of diesel may rise about 25 percent on growing domestic demand,
a senior Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) official said on
Wednesday.
Bangladesh will need to import 3.74 million tonnes of
diesel, 1.65 million tonnes of fuel oil, 385,000 tonnes of jet
fuel, 100,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline and 90,000 tonnes of
kerosene in 2012, the official said.
Demand for diesel will be 4.1 million tonnes, for fuel oil
2.0 million tonnes, and for jet fuel 385,000 tonnes, with
kerosene demand seen at 440,000 tonnes and gasoline demand
expected at 115,000 tonnes for 2012, he told Reuters.
The country's lone refinery produces 360,000 tonnes of
diesel, 350,000 tonnes of fuel oil, 350,000 tonnes of kerosene
and 15,000 tonnes of gasoline, from imported crude oil.
So the balance would have to be imported in 2012 to meet
domestic requirements, he said.
In 2011, Bangladesh is importing 3 million tonnes of diesel,
320,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 90,000 tonnes of gasoline and
800,000 tonnes of fuel oil.
Demand for fuel oil is swelling as a shortfall of natural
gas supply forced the country to turn to costly oil-fired quick
rental power plants to deal with a crippling electricity
shortage that often stirs public anger and street protests.
However, the move put more pressure on the country's balance
of payments as well as the government's massive subsidy bill.
Subsidy for the year to June 2012 is forecast to jump to
around 460 billion taka ($6 billion) or 5 percent of the gross
domestic product, more than double than the original estimate of
200 billion taka and up from 195 billion taka the previous year.
The government heavily subsidizes the BPC, the country's
sole oil importer and distributor, which sells fuel oils to the
local market at much lower rates than import prices.
Earlier this month the government raised fuel prices in its
third such hike since May to trim the subsidy burden, a move
that will add to an already high inflation.
The local currency taka has also come under pressure
from rising import bills, losing nearly 9 percent over the past
one year against the dollar.
Bangladesh's crude oil imports will rise by 17 percent to
1.4 million tonnes in 2012, with spending likely to go up by 18
percent to $1.3 billion, a BPC official said last month.
Bangladesh receives oil supplies in term contacts from a
number of national oil companies including Malaysia's Petronas,
PetroChina, Philippines National Oil Company, Kuwait Petroleum
Corp, Emirates National Oil Company, Vietnam's Petrolimex,
Maldives National Oil Company and Egypt's Middle East oil
Refinery.
($1 = 76.6500 taka)
