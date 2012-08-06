(Add details)
DHAKA Aug 6 Bangladesh is likely to import as
much as 600,000 tonnes of fuel oil in the second half of this
year as the government focuses on preventing power shortages by
increasing oil-fired electricity generation, an official of the
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation said.
BPC, the country's sole oil importer and distributor,
imported around 316,000 tonnes of fuel oil in the first half of
2012, compared with a total of 665,000 tonnes in 2011 for the
full year.
A shortfall of natural gas supplies has forced the country
to turn to costly oil-fired power plants. Early this year the
government had slowed imports of fuel oil, however, to trim its
subsidy bill and boost foreign exchange reserves.
"Fuel oil imports will go up during second half as the
government now wants all power plants to run at full capacity,"
said the official on Monday. He asked not to be identified as he
was not authorised to talk to the media.
Until September, BPC will import 180-centistoke (cst) fuel
oil at a premium of $40.80 per tonne to Singapore spot quotes -
the premium set for the first half.
Negotiations will start in September to fix the premium for
fuel oil for the rest of the year, the BPC official said.
Bangladesh buys fuel oil from a number of national oil
companies including Malaysia's Petronas, Philippines National
Oil Company (PNOC), Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC),
Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery, Vietnam's Petrolimex and the
Maldives National Oil Company.
Until early 2010, Bangladesh was an occasional seller in the
Asian fuel oil market, offering small volumes of about 30,000
tonnes irregularly.
Apart from fuel oil, Bangladesh is buying up to 1.356
million tonnes of gasoil and 190,000 tonnes of jet fuel in the
second half of 2012 at stronger premiums than its previous
contracts.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul)