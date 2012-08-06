(Add details)

DHAKA Aug 6 Bangladesh is likely to import as much as 600,000 tonnes of fuel oil in the second half of this year as the government focuses on preventing power shortages by increasing oil-fired electricity generation, an official of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation said.

BPC, the country's sole oil importer and distributor, imported around 316,000 tonnes of fuel oil in the first half of 2012, compared with a total of 665,000 tonnes in 2011 for the full year.

A shortfall of natural gas supplies has forced the country to turn to costly oil-fired power plants. Early this year the government had slowed imports of fuel oil, however, to trim its subsidy bill and boost foreign exchange reserves.

"Fuel oil imports will go up during second half as the government now wants all power plants to run at full capacity," said the official on Monday. He asked not to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Until September, BPC will import 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil at a premium of $40.80 per tonne to Singapore spot quotes - the premium set for the first half.

Negotiations will start in September to fix the premium for fuel oil for the rest of the year, the BPC official said.

Bangladesh buys fuel oil from a number of national oil companies including Malaysia's Petronas, Philippines National Oil Company (PNOC), Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery, Vietnam's Petrolimex and the Maldives National Oil Company.

Until early 2010, Bangladesh was an occasional seller in the Asian fuel oil market, offering small volumes of about 30,000 tonnes irregularly.

Apart from fuel oil, Bangladesh is buying up to 1.356 million tonnes of gasoil and 190,000 tonnes of jet fuel in the second half of 2012 at stronger premiums than its previous contracts. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)