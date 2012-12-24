(Adds details)
DHAKA Dec 24 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation
(BPC) has concluded first half 2013 term negotiations for
refined oil products at mostly stronger premiums than current
contracts, a senior BPC official said on Monday.
BPC will also buy 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu
Dhabi National oil Company and another 700,000 tonnes of Arab
Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2013 for its refinery.
The BPC finalised its gasoil term contract at a premium of
$4.30 a barrel to Middle East quotes, up from the $3.80 a barrel
premium for its July to December term cargoes this year. For
large vessels, the premium has been set at $3.62, up from $3.42
a barrel.
The term contract for jet fuel and kerosene has been fixed
at a premium of $5.30 a barrel, up from $4.80 a barrel.
The premium for fuel oil for first half of 2013 will remain
unchanged from $39.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes for
October-December term cargoes.
BPC, the country's sole oil importer and distributor, will
import around 2.60 million tonnes of gasoil, 700,000 tonnes of
fuel oil, 510,000 tonnes of jet oil, 60,000 tonnes of
95-gasoline octane and 20,000 tonnes of kerosene in the next
year.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) will supply around 1.02
million tonnes of gasoil in 2013 and 210,000 tonnes of jet fuel.
Malaysia's Petronas will supply 460,000 tonnes of gasoil,
240,000 tonnes of fuel oil, 120,000 tonnes of jet fuel and
20,000 tonnes of kerosene.
Around 180,000 tonnes each of gasoil and fuel oil will be
sourced from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) and 500,000
tonnes of gasoil and 20,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Egypt's
Middle East Oil Refinery.
Philippines National Oil Company (PNOC) will supply 214,000
tonnes of gasoil and 60,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline and
PetroChina will supply 120,000 tonnes of gasoil and 40,000
tonnes of fuel oil in the next year.
Vietnam's Petrolimex will sell 220,000 tonnes of fuel oil
and 60,000 tonnes of gasoil and Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako
40,000 tonnes of fuel oil to the BPC.
SUBSIDY BURDEN
Domestic demand for fuel oil has been swelling as a
shortfall of natural gas supply forced the country to turn to
costly oil-fired quick rental power plants. The chronic
electricity shortage has limited economic growth and investments
in Bangladesh and often stirs public fury.
Until early 2010, Bangladesh was an occasional seller in the
Asian fuel oil market, offering small volumes of about 30,000
tonnes irregularly.
The government heavily subsidises BPC, which sells fuel oil
to the local market at much lower rates than import prices.
In December 2011 Bangladesh last raised oil prices for the
four time since May last year and has been under pressure from
the global lending agencies such as the International Monetary
Policy to hike again to trim the country's subsidy burden but
the government is responding slowly as election is due late
2013.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul)