DHAKA Nov 23 Bangladesh will need to import 3.74 million tonnes of diesel and 1.65 million tonnes of fuel oil, among other oil products next year to satisfy growing domestic demand, a senior Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) official said on Tuesday.

In 2012, it will also need to import 385,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 100,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline and 90,000 tonnes of kerosene.

Demand for diesel will be 4.1 million tonnes, while that for fuel oil will be 2.0 million tonnes, and for jet fuel 385,000 tonnes, with kerosene demand at 440,000 tonnes and gasoline demand at 115,000 tonnes in 2012, the official told Reuters.

The country's lone refinery produces 360,000 tonnes of diesel, 350,000 tonnes of fuel oil, 350,000 tonnes of kerosene and 15,000 tonnes of gasoline, from imported crude oil.

So the balance would have to be imported in 2012 to meet domestic requirements, he said.

In 2011, Bangladesh will import 3 million tonnes of diesel, 320,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 90,000 tonnes of gasoline and 800,000 tonnes of fuel oil. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)