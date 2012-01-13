* Premium set for fuel oil at $40.80/T, up from $32/T

* Petronas to supply 500,000 T to Bangladesh

* Fuel oil import seen doubling in 2012

* Piles pressure on import and subsidy bills (Adds details)

By Ruma Paul

DHAKA, Jan 13 Bangladesh has finalised its 2012 fuel oil term contract with Malaysian state oil firm Petronas at levels much stronger than its previous deals, company sources said on Friday.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) agreed its 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil term contract for the first half of 2012 at a premium of $40.80 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, sharply up from the $32 a tonne premium for its July to December term cargoes last year.

In 2012, Petronas will supply 500,000 tonnes of fuel oil to the BPC, one of the sources said.

Bangladesh's fuel oil imports are likely to more than double this year to around 1.6 million tonnes for power generation.

However, BPC finalised term contracts for other petroleum products such as diesel and jet fuel at higher premiums than its current deals.

The BPC finalised its diesel term contract for the first half at a premium of $3.50 a barrel to Middle East quotes, up from the $3.30 a barrel premium for its July-December term cargoes. The term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium of $4.50 a barrel, up from $4.30 a barrel.

But it took a longer time to finalise the fuel oil deals as suppliers were asking much higher premiums.

Bangladesh also buys fuel oil from a number of national oil companies such as Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Emirates National Oil Company, Vietnam's Petrolimex, Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery, Philippines National Oil Company and Maldives National Oil Company.

Domestic demand for fuel oil has been swelling as a shortfall of natural gas supply forced the country to turn to costly oil-fired quick rental power plants. The chronic electricity shortage has limited economic growth and investments in Bangladesh and often stirs public fury.

Until early 2010, Bangladesh was an occasional seller in the Asian fuel oil market, offering small volumes of about 30,000 tonnes irregularly.

BPC will buy 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National oil Company and another 700,000 tonnes of Arab Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2012 for its lone refinery.

The imports have piled pressure on the country's balance of payments and massive subsidy bill. The local currency has also come under pressure from soaring bills for imports, mainly of oil.

The government heavily subsidises BPC, the country's sole oil importer and distributor, which sells fuel oil to the local market at much lower rates than import prices.

In December Bangladesh raised oil prices for the four time since May and signalled more hikes coming to trim the country's subsidy burden but the move may fuel anti-government protests. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Miral Fahmy)