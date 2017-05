DHAKA, July 18 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has issued its first tender to buy fuel oil, in a move from direct-term deals with suppliers, as it opens its purchasing contracts.

The company is seeking 160,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke high sulphur fuel oil, a tender document showed.

The tender closes on July 20 and is valid till Oct. 2.

In February, BPC issued its first tender to buy oil product in 15 years, with over 11 million barrels of diesel and jet fuel. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)