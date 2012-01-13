DHAKA Jan 13 Bangladesh has finalised its 2012 fuel oil term contract with Malaysian state oil firm Petronas at levels much stronger than its previous deals, company sources said on Friday.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) agreed its 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil term contract for the first half of 2012 at a premium of $40.80 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, sharply up from the $32 a tonne premium for its July to December term cargoes last year.

In 2012, Petronas will supply 500,000 tonnes of fuel oil to the BPC, one of the sources said.

Bangladesh's fuel oil imports are likely to more than double this year to around 1.6 million tonnes for power generation.

Domestic demand for fuel oil has been swelling as a shortfall of natural gas supply forced the country to turn to costly oil-fired quick rental power plants. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Clarence Fernandez)