SINGAPORE/DHAKA May 30 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has concluded its July-December term negotiations for gasoil and jet fuel at stronger premiums than its current contract, industry sources said.

The company has finalised its gasoil contract for the second half of the year at a premium of $3.80 a barrel over Middle East quotes, up nearly 10 percent from the $3.50 a barrel premium for its January-June contract, and up 15 percent from the same period last year.

The term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium of $4.80 a barrel over Middle East quotes, up from the current $4.50 a barrel, and from $4.30 a barrel over the same period last year.

Suppliers and volumes will remain the same from the first half, the traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)