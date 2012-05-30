SINGAPORE/DHAKA May 30 Bangladesh Petroleum
Corporation (BPC) has concluded its July-December term
negotiations for gasoil and jet fuel at stronger premiums than
its current contract, industry sources said.
The company has finalised its gasoil contract for the second
half of the year at a premium of $3.80 a barrel over Middle East
quotes, up nearly 10 percent from the $3.50 a barrel premium for
its January-June contract, and up 15 percent from the same
period last year.
The term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium
of $4.80 a barrel over Middle East quotes, up from the current
$4.50 a barrel, and from $4.30 a barrel over the same period
last year.
Suppliers and volumes will remain the same from the first
half, the traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Ruma Paul; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)