DHAKA, June 1 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation
(BPC) has concluded talks with six suppliers to import up to
1.356 million tonnes of gasoil and 190,000 tonnes of jet fuel in
the second half of 2012 at stronger premiums than its current
contracts.
"So far, we have completed negotiations with six national
oil companies to secure supplies of the oil products for the
second half," a senior BPC official said.
Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) will supply 450,000 tonnes of
gasoil and 120,000 tonnes of jet fuel for July-December
delivery. Malaysia's Petronas will provide 310,000 tonnes of
gasoil and 70,000 tonnes of jet fuel.
Another 300,000 tonnes of gasoil will be sourced from
Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery and 90,000 tonnes of gasoil
from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).
BPC, the country's sole oil importer and distributor, will
receive 132,000 tonnes of gasoil from Philippines National Oil
Company (PNOC) and 74,000 tonnes of gasoil from PetroChina.
Premiums have picked up in the Middle East ahead of peak
summer demand.
The company has finalised its gasoil contract for the second
half of the year at a premium of $3.80 per barrel over Middle
East quotes, up nearly 10 percent from the $3.50 per barrel
premium for its January-June contract, and up 15 percent from
the same period last year.
Other than gasoil and jet fuel, BPC will buy 64,000 tonnes
of 95-octane gasoline, of which 48,000 tonnes will be supplied
by PNOC and the rest 16,000 tonnes by PetroChina, and 40,000
tonnes of kerosene, sourced from Petronas.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)