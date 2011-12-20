* Talks conclude for 3.27 mln T diesel for 2012
* Fuel oil contracts still pending as premiums high
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Dec 20 Bangladesh Petroleum
Corporation (BPC) has concluded 2012 term negotiations with six
suppliers for diesel and jet fuel at stronger premiums than its
current contracts, a senior BPC official said on Tuesday.
The BPC finalised its diesel term contract for the first
half of 2012 at a premium of $3.50 a barrel to Middle East
quotes, up from the $3.30 a barrel premium for its July to
December term cargoes this year.
The term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium
of $4.50 a barrel, up from $4.30 a barrel.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) will supply around 1.02
million tonnes of diesel in 2012 and 210,000 tonnes of jet fuel.
Malaysia's Petronas will supply 650,000 tonnes of diesel and
180,000 tonnes of jet fuel.
Another 700,000 tonnes of diesel will be sourced from
Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery and 300,000 tonnes of diesel
from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).
Philippines National Oil Company (PNOC) will supply 400,000
tonnes of diesel and 64,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline and
PetroChina will supply 200,000 tonnes of diesel and
32,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline in the next year.
For 95-octane gasoline the BPC will pay a premium of $7.20 a
barrel, up from $7.05 percent currently.
Bangladesh's fuel oil imports are likely to more than double
next year to around 1.65 million tonnes, while overseas
purchases of diesel may rise about 25 percent to 3.74 million
tonnes on growing domestic demand, a senior BPC official told
Reuters last month.
Besides diesel and fuel oil, Bangladesh will import 385,000
tonnes of jet fuel, 100,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline and
90,000 tonnes of kerosene in 2012, the official said.
PNOC will also supply around 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel and
30,000 tonnes kerosene while Petronas 60,000 tonnes of kerosene
to Bangladesh.
NO AGREEMENT ON FUEL OIL
The BPC failed to reach agreement on fuel oil, however, as
suppliers were asking much higher premiums, the official said.
"We are getting offers ranging from $42.00 to $51.00 for
fuel oil," he said.
BPC paid a premium of $32 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes
for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil in July-December.
Domestic demand for fuel oil has been swelling as a
shortfall of natural gas supply forced the country to turn to
costly oil-fired quick rental power plants. The chronic
electricity shortage has limited economic growth and investments
in Bangladesh and often stirs public fury.
BPC will buy 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi
National oil Company and another 700,000 tonnes of Arab Light
crude from Saudi Aramco in the next year for its lone refinery.
The imports have piled pressure on the country's balance of
payments and massive subsidy bill. The local currency has also
come under pressure from soaring bills for imports, mainly of
oil.
The government heavily subsidises BPC, the country's sole
oil importer and distributor, which sells fuel oil to the local
market at much lower rates than import prices.
The total subsidy for the year to June 2012 is forecast to
jump to around 460 billion taka ($6 billion) or 5 percent of
gross domestic product, more than double than the original
estimate of 200 billion taka, and up from 195 billion taka the
previous year.
