DHAKA, June 16 The owners of 300 Bangladesh
garments factories shut their operations indefinitely on
Saturday after days of violent pay protests by workers,
threatening the country's biggest export already impacted by the
global downturn.
The decision to close all factories at Ashulia, one of the
country's biggest industrial zones on the outskirts Dhaka, came
as talks between workers and owners had failed to break the
deadlock.
"We have been compelled to close down all our factories at
Ashulia," said Mohammad Shafiul Islam, president of the
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
"We tried to resolve the issue (of wage increases and other
benefits) amicably through discussion but the efforts did not
produce any results," he told a news conference.
Witnesses said police had fired teargas and rubber bullets
and used water cannons to disperse rampaging workers during five
days of clashes. About 250 people including police have been
injured and activists have vandalised dozens of vehicles and
barricaded a vital highway.
"We had to take harsh actions to restore order as the
defiant workers would not stop the violence," an Ashulia police
officer said.
Workers are demanding higher pay following a rise in food
and utility prices. After violent protests in 2010, Bangladesh
nearly doubled the minimum wage for millions of garment workers
to 3,000 taka ($37) a month.
Authorities on Saturday deployed extra police at Ashulia
fearing the shut factories could be attacked and vandalised by
restive workers.
Garments, which made up $18 billion of Bangladesh's record
$23 billion exports in the year to June 2011, offer a crucial
lifeline to the poor South Asian country, along with remittances
from expatriate workers.
Business leaders and analysts said the recent unrest would
have a negative impact on exports, which fell for the third
month in a row in May as the euro zone debt crisis continued to
subdue the country's economy.
Bangladesh's low labour costs have helped it join the global
supply chain for low-end textiles and clothing, manufacturing
garments for international brands such as JC Penney,
Wal-Mart, H&M, Kohl's, Marks & Spencer
and Carrefour.