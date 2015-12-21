DHAKA Dec 21 A court in Bangladesh agreed on
Monday to put on trial several defendants on murder charges over
the collapse of the Rana Plaza which killed 1,135 workers, many
of them making garments for Western retailers, a court official
said.
Forty-one defendants in total face charges over the April
2013 disaster at the complex, which housed five garment
factories supplying global brands. Plaza owner Sohel Rana is the
principal accused.
The collapse of Rana Plaza, built on swampy ground outside
the capital Dhaka, ranks amongst the world's worst industrial
accidents, and sparked an outcry for greater safety in the
world's second-largest exporter of ready-made garments.
Rana himself is in jail, while 16 of his co-accused are on
bail and the remaining 24 have absconded. The court issued
arrest warrants against them on Monday.
Shortly after the collapse a former chief engineer of the
state-run Capital Development Authority told Reuters that Rana
had not received proper consent for the building, and that an
additional three storeys had also been added illegally.
Duty free access offered by Western countries and low wages
helped turn Bangladesh's garment exports into a $25 billion a
year industry. Sixty percent of the clothes go to Europe, with
23 percent heading to the United States and 5 percent to Canada.
Roy Ramesh Chandra, president of United Federation of
Garments Workers said that the trial process has taken a long
time. "Still, it is a step forward and we demand justice," he
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Dominic Evans)