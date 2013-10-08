DHAKA Oct 8 At least two people were killed on
Tuesday evening in a fire at a garment factory in the
Bangladeshi town of Gazipur, 40 km north of the capital Dhaka, a
police official said.
Television channels said that up to 10 people had died in
the blaze, which originated in the knitting section of Aswad
Composite Mills factory, a sister concern of Paul Mall Group.
A series of deadly incidents at Bangladeshi factories,
including a fire in November that killed 112 people, has raised
global concern for safety standards in the South Asian country's
booming garment industry.
About 50 workers were injured in Tuesday's fire. Humayun
Kabir, a senior factory official, said the cause of the fire had
not been determined. Firefighters were dousing the flames.
In April more than 1,100 garment workers were killed in the
collapse of a factory building near Dhaka - the deadliest
industrial accident since 1984 Bhopal disaster in India.
