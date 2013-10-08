(Updates death toll, adds context)
DHAKA Oct 8 Nine people were killed on Tuesday
evening in a fire at a garment factory in the Bangladeshi town
of Gazipur, 40 km north of the capital Dhaka, emergency
officials said.
A series of deadly incidents at Bangladeshi factories,
including a building collapse in April that killed more than
1,100 people, has raised global concern over shaky safety
standards in the South Asian country's booming, $20 billion
garment industry.
Gazipur's firefighting chief, Abu Zafar Ahmed, said nine
employees including three company managers had died in the blaze
that originated in the knitting section of Aswad Composite Mills
factory, a sister concern of Paul Mall Group.
About 50 workers were injured in the fire, whose cause had
yet to be determined. Firefighters were dousing the flames.
The collapse of the building housing garment factories near
Dhaka in April was the world's deadliest industrial accident
since the 1984 Bhopal disaster in India.
Garments are a vital sector for Bangladesh and its low wages
and duty-free access to Western markets have helped make it the
world's second-largest apparel exporter after China.
The recent string of accidents has put the government,
industrialists and the global brands that use the factories
under pressure to reform an industry that employs four million
and generates 80 percent of Bangladesh's export earnings.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Mark Heinrich)