DHAKA, June 21 A four-day shutdown at more than
300 Bangladeshi clothes factories ended on Thursday after
workers called off violent protests over pay, officials and
witnesses said.
A long closure at the factories, which represent around 8
percent of the country's garments manufacturing base, would have
further threatened its biggest export earner, demand for which
has already suffered as a result of the global economic
downturn.
"We decided to reopen the factories after the government
assured us of adequate security while the workers agreed to
ensure peaceful operation and the owners said they will consider
the workers' demands," said Muhammad Iqbal, managing director of
clothes maker the Skyline Group.
Owners closed the factories in the Ashulia industrial zone,
north of the capital Dhaka, on Saturday after nearly 250 people
including police were injured in several days of clashes.
Workers are demanding a 50 percent wage increase to meet
rising food and rent prices, but factory owners say they are
unable to afford pay rises as a consequence of the impact of
global downturn on exports. They said they would consider the
workers' demands when appropriate.
"We welcome the move, but urge the government to mediate
with the owners to review wages as the prices of almost all
daily necessaries, along with house rent, have gone up," said
Nazma Akhter, president of the Garment Workers United Alliance.
Without a pay rise the trouble might recur, she said.
Currently, a garment worker's minimum wage is 3,000 taka
($37) per month.
Exports from Bangladesh this April fell 7.13 percent year on
year to $1.89 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said, the
second straight month of declining shipments, adding to evidence
that the euro zone crisis is affecting the country's economy.
Garment products account for nearly 80 percent of
Bangladesh's export earnings, fetching more than $18 billion in
the 2010-2011 financial year.
"We see majority of the workers are back to work by noon
Thursday," said a police officer at Ashulia. "We have
strengthened vigilance to thwart further violence," he said by
telephone.
Bangladeshi factories make clothes for international brands
including JC Penney, Wal-Mart, H&M,
Kohl's, Marks & Spencer, and Carrefour
, who use the low-cost country as a production centre
for basic garments.
