NEW DELHI Dec 17 Bangladesh has far more
factories engaged in the global garment business than stated by
its industry and millions of people working in them are exposed
to unsafe conditions, a U.S.-based study said on Thursday.
Bangladesh's $25 billion garment industry has been in the
throes of a safety overhaul since the 2013 collapse of a
complex, the Rana Plaza, in which more than 1,100 people were
killed.
Thousands of factories have been undergoing inspections and
dozens shuttered over safety concerns.
But at many functioning factories, employees fall outside
the purview of those improvements, New York University's Stern
Center for Business and Human Rights said in a study.
The authors determined more than 7,000 factories in
Bangladesh are producing goods for the global fashion business,
nearly double the 3,600 exporting factories that the Bangladesh
Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association says operates.
Many of those are small- and medium-sized factories whose
workers indirectly produce goods for foreign brands through
larger factories, they found.
"Though global brands assert they have strict policies
against subcontracting, in reality, millions of workers and
thousands of smaller factories are producing their goods," said
Sarah Labowitz, co-director of the Stern Center for Business and
Human Rights, in a statement.
"Working in these factories is often highly risky," she
said.
The president of the Bangladesh industry association,
Siddiqur Rahman, told Reuters he did not agree with the finding
that there were 7,000 factories in Bangladesh producing for the
global market.
"Buyers don't place orders in non-compliant factories," he
said, referring to factories that do not follow industry safety
requirements.
"Subcontracting factories don't exist," Rahman said.
Among the global brands that source from the country are
H&M, Gap Inc, Levi Strauss & Co and Marks & Spencer.
