DHAKA Nov 11 Bangladeshi police fired water
cannon and rubber bullets on Monday to break up a protest by
garment workers demanding a higher minimum wage, forcing the
closure of more than 100 factories.
Bangladesh's official wage board proposed a 77 percent rise
in the minimum wage for garment workers last week after a string
of fatal factory accidents this year thrust poor pay and
conditions into the international spotlight.
The present minimum monthly wage of $38 is around half that
of rival Asian exporters Vietnam and Cambodia and just over a
quarter of the rate in top exporter China, according to
International Labour Organisation data from August.
But factory owners said they could not afford 77 percent.
Police also fired tear gas to disperse the stone-throwing
demonstrators in the Ashulia industrial belt, on the outskirts
of the capital Dhaka, that accounts for nearly 20 percent of
total garment exports.
"Owners are indifferent to our demand. They are not even
ready to pay what the wage board proposed," a protester said,
adding that there was no other option but to take to the
streets.
Garment factory staff went on strike over wages for six days
in September, hitting production at almost 20 percent of the
country's 3,200 factories. The strikes followed similar protests
over the summer.
The new protest coincided with a four-day nationwide strike
led by the main opposition party demanding next year's election
take place under a non-partisan government.
The impasse between the ruling party and opposition over
election rules is a fresh threat to Bangladesh's $22 billion
garment export industry, the economic lifeblood of the
impoverished country of 160 million, employing around 4 million
people, mostly women.
The industry, which supplies many Western brands, has
already been under the spotlight after the accidents, including
the collapse of a building housing factories in April that
killed more than 1,130 people.
Rock-bottom wages and trade deals with Western countries
have helped make Bangladesh the world's second-largest apparel
exporter after China, with 60 percent of its clothes going to
Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
