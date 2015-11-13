DHAKA Nov 13 The International Labour
Organisation (ILO) said on Friday 80 percent of export-oriented
ready made garment (RMG) factories in Bangladesh needed
improvement in fire and electrical safety standards despite a
government finding most were safe.
A spotlight was thrown on Bangladesh's garment sector, the
world's second biggest which supplies many global brands, after
the collapse of a factory complex in 2013 in which more than
1,100 people were killed.
Despite a programme of inspections since then, Srinivas B
Reddy, Bangladesh country director of the ILO, said most
factories needed to improve fire safety and electrical systems
before they could be declared safe.
"Eighty percent of factories, almost all of them will
require fire and electrical remediation," Reddy told Reuters.
"There is a need for every factory to come up with a
corrective action plan," he said, adding that work to ensure
safety in the crucial sector should be completed without delay.
Syed Ahmed, the inspector general of factories, said on
Monday more than 80 percent of Bangladesh's garment factories
supplying global retailers had been found to be safe, citing
improvements made after the 2013 disaster.
Ahmed, asked about Reddy's assessment on Friday, said more
than 80 percent of factories were structurally sound though he
acknowledged that many needed work on fire safety and electrical
systems.
A garment factory fire in 2012 killed 112 workers.
Following the 2013 disaster, the government met employers,
unions and the ILO and agreed that all export-oriented RMG
factories needed to undergo inspection for structural, fire and
electrical safety.
Ahmed said about 1,500 factories had been assessed under the
programme, supported by the ILO.
Reddy praised the effort but said it was critical for it to
be completed.
"What has happened in Bangladesh is unique, nowhere else has
an entire sector undergone inspection," Reddy said.
"We are only now at the mid-point. There are still residual
risks and all of the inspection reports show what needs to
change."
Thirty-seven factories have been closed and 36 partially
closed after failing their inspections, he said.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Robert Birsel)