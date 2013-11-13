DHAKA Nov 13 Violent protests shuttered some
250 Bangladesh garment factories near the capital Dhaka on
Wednesday, as thousands of workers demanded higher wages at the
outlets providing cheap clothing for retailers such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
Striking workers clashed with police for a third successive
day, causing about 100 injuries. Police retaliated by firing
rubber bullets and canisters of tear gas.
"We have been forced to shut all garment factories in
Ashulia fearing more vandalism, and also for security reasons
after the unrest of the last few days," said Mohammad Atiqul
Islam, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and
Exporters Association.
There are about 250 factories in the Ashulia industrial
district, providing merchandise for most of the leading Western
brands including Walmart, H&M , Gap Inc and
Eagle Outfitters Inc, business officials said.
The factory workers are demanding the monthly minimum wage
is raised to 8,000 taka ($103) from 3000 taka ($38).