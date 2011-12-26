DHAKA Dec 26 State-run Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) said on Monday that it had discovered significant new gas reserves at a field in the country's northeast.

"We will be able to extract up to 40 million cubic feet of gas per day from the newly found well at Fenchuganj in Sylhet district, 280 km (175 miles) from Dhaka," Mortuza Ahmad Faruque, managing director of BAPEX, told Reuters.

He said the extraction of gas was expected to begin by the end of January 2012.

"We did the job with our own manpower and financial resources," Faruque said, adding that gas from the field will be supplied to the Chittagong port city in the south.

"It will be a great relief for Chittagong, where many manufacturing firms are yet to begin operations due to shortage of gas."

Faruque said that according to preliminary estimates the field has potential reserves of 404 billion cubic feet (bcf), of which 283 bcf could be extracted.

"BAPEX plans to carry out a three-dimensional seismic survey, which may help us to determine the exact reserves at the field, and we are hopeful to add reserves by that survey," he said.

Bangladesh has been facing a severe shortage of natural gas, with overall production now totalling around 2,000 mmcft a day against demand of more than 2,500 mmcft per day, energy officials have said. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Jane Baird)