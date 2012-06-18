* Dhaka must improve fiscal incentives for exploration -Strong

* Says Chevron output limited by national pipeline capacity

* Bangladesh faces up to 500 mln cu feet a day of shortages

By Serajul Quadir

DHAKA, June 18 Chevron Corp, which produces half the natural gas in Bangladesh, wants to step up operations but the government must upgrade the national pipeline network so it can deliver more, the head of the U.S. company's operations in the country said.

Geoff Strong also said Dhaka also had to improve the fiscal incentives for new exploration if it is to attract the many billions of dollars in investment needed to address its increasingly grave energy shortages and meet growing demand.

"Chevron's production in Bangladesh is currently limited by the national pipeline capacity," the president of Chevron in Bangladesh said in an interview.

He said the government had to act fast to complete new gas pipelines and set up compressor stations that will support higher output from all producers.

Gas is a vital fuel to Bangladesh, which currently faces up to 500 million cubic feet a day (mmcfd) of gas shortages, as the country produces about 2,100 mmcf gas a day against demand of more than 2,600 mmcfd. The gas is distributed through a national network.

The authorities have asked Chevron to produce another 500 mmcfd to meet increased demand, energy officials said, but Chevron has not produced additional gas because of the lack of an improved distribution and transmission system.

The most important project is the new Bibiyana to Dhanua pipeline which will bring gas to Dhaka and other areas.

Chevron has already invested over $1 billion to produce gas from three sites in the south Asian country and has the capacity to expand its operations, Strong said.

But he also said more exploration in new areas, onshore and offshore, will be required to meet the high demand for energy.

The country's existing production sharing contract (PSC) terms did not offer adequate incentives to draw investment as they no longer reflected present high costs for exploration and development.

NEW FISCAL TERMS

"Chevron believes new fiscal terms will be required to attract private investments for future exploration and development projects," Strong said.

Energy officials said that most of the international oil companies dealing with Bangladesh had asked the government to raise the buying price established in 1996 under the existing PSC. Others operating under the PSC include Australia's Santos and London-listed Tullow Oil.

Officials said that since 1996 there has been 300 percent inflation in oil field services.

Badrul Imam, a professor at Dhaka University of Petroleum Geology, said that since 1996 the high cost of hiring rigs, exploring, data analysis and drilling had eroded margins so there was an obvious need to review the earlier PSC.

Strong said Chevron was happy supplying the domestic market, as the demand for gas in Bangladesh rose more than 7.0 percent a year, so it did not aspire to export the company's production.

"We are also the largest payer of corporate income tax and the largest private producer of natural gas in Bangladesh."

"We have increased our natural gas production by over ten-fold in the last 10 years from 100 million cubic feet to a volume that peaks at over 1 billion cubic feet a day," he added.

"Chevron is currently producing gas from three fields in Bangladesh and is interested in additional upstream opportunities."

He said Chevron was working on plans to increase production at the Bibiyana gas field located in the northeast by expanding the existing gas plant and adding more development wells.

Bangladesh, home of more than 150 million people, has a proven gas reserve of 7.3 trillion cubic feet (TCF) and probable reserves of 5.5 tcf that experts believe will be fully exhausted in the 2021 years unless new fields are found and developed.

Out of the total proven gas reserves, Chevron has about half, energy experts and officials said. (Editing by Anis Ahmed and Anthony Barker)