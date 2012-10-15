DHAKA Oct 15 Bangladesh on Monday confirmed
that it found nearly 1.0 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of additional
natural gas at the country's biggest field, that will boost
falling supply which has been slowing the economy.
"We have found the additional gas after completing the
seismic survey at the biggest Titas gas field, more than 100
kilometers (63 miles) north east from Dhaka, with expert
assistance from Russia and France," Mohammad Hossain Monsur,
Chairman of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation told
reporters.
State-run Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production
Company Ltd (BAPEX), a subsidiary of the corporation, which is
also known as Petrobangla, conducted the 3-D seismic survey with
financial assistance from Asian Development Bank.
"Now we have nearly 8.05 tcf gas in the Titas onshore field
instead of 7.2 tcf estimated earlier," Monsur said.
BAPEX discovered the country's deepest gas reserve at Titas
around 7,000 meters under ground, earlier it found gas at the
same field at depth of 6,000 and 6,500 meters, officials said.
Titas at present produces around 450 million cubic feet
(mmcfd) gas per day from 15 wells, which is 20 percent of the
country's overall gas output of around 2,270 mmcfd.
Titas gas field was discovered in 1962, and commercial
production commenced in 1968. Gas seepage in the field is,
however, a major concern that has been continuing unabated
during the past several years.
ADB is financing a $23 million project to complete 3D
surveys of the country's five prospective gas-fields including
Titas by the first half of 2013.
French geophysical firm - CGG Veritas and Russian oil and
gas firm Gazprom - are helping BAPEX to conduct 3D seismic
surveys.
Petrobangla estimates Bangladesh's current proven and
recoverable gas reserves at up to 15 trillion cubic feet.
Unless new fields are found and explored the reserves would
be fully exhausted in next 19 years, experts say.
Shortage of gas has badly affected the country's power
generation, and also forced authorities to halt gas connections
to hundreds of recently built industries. Domestic supplies are
also decreasing.
