DHAKA Bangladesh will lower the sulphur content of its gasoil imports from January 2017, in line with a global trend towards cleaner fuel, two energy officials said on Sunday.

It will limit imports to gasoil with 500 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur and no longer buy the 2,500 ppm grade, two senior officials at the Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) told Reuters.

The state-owned company, the country's sole importer of gasoil, started importing cleaner gasoil this year. It has purchased 2,500 ppm gasoil only from Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), the biggest supplier of gasoil to BPC at around 1 million tonnes a year.

“From next year, we will not import gasoil with 2,500 ppm anymore from any oil company. We are importing gasoil with 500 ppm only,” said one of the officials, who asked not to be identified.

BPC buys oil products from a number of oil companies through term deals while it has also started buying a portion through tenders as part of efforts to buy at cheaper rates.

Bangladesh imports around 3.0-3.3 million tonnes of gasoil a year while its only refinery, the Eastern Refinery. produces around 350,000 tonnes, BPC officials said.

A shortfall in supplies of natural gas has forced the south Asian country to burn oil, a costlier option, to generate electricity.

Other suppliers of gasoil include Malaysia's Petronas, Emirates National Oil Co, Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako, Philippines National Oil Co, Vietnam's Petrolimex and PetroChina.

