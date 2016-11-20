DHAKA Nov 20 Bangladesh will lower the sulphur content of all its gasoil imports from January next year, in line with a global trend towards cleaner fuel, two energy officials said on Sunday.

The country will only import gasoil with 500 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur from 2017 and will no longer buy the 2,500 ppm grade, two senior officials of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) told Reuters.

The state-owned company, the country's sole importer of gasoil, has already started importing cleaner gasoil from this year.

This year it hasn't purchased gasoil with 2,500 ppm from any oil companies other than Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), the biggest supplier of gasoil to BPC with around 1 million tonnes a year.

"From next year, we will not import gasoil with 2,500 ppm anymore from any oil companies. We are importing gasoil with 500 ppm only," said one of the officials, who asked not to be named as they are not authorised to talk to media.

BPC buys oil products from a number of oil companies through term deals while it has also started buying a portion through tenders as part of efforts to buy at cheaper rates.

Bangladesh imports around 3.0-3.3 million tonnes of gasoil a year to meet demand, while the country's sole Eastern Refinery produces around 350,000 tonnes, BPC officials said.

A shortfall in supplies of natural gas has forced the south Asian country to burn oil, a costlier option, to generate electricity. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)