(BPC) has received lower offers in a tender to buy over 11
million barrels of diesel and jet fuel for 2016 than in its
current term deals, a senior official at the company said on
Thursday.
A total of 12 international oil and trading companies have
been competing to win the first such tender from Bangladesh in
15 years, with middle distillate markets hit by oversupply
across regions from Asia to Europe.
The official, who declined to be identified, said those
companies were Exxon Mobil, Trafigura, Emirates National
Oil Co (ENOC), Essar Oil, Swiss Singapore, PetroChina
, Vitol, Unipec, Glencore, Petronas, SK
Energy and PTT.
BPC invited companies to make offers on two potential deals,
one labelled 'A' for 4.923 million barrels of gasoil with 0.05
percent sulphur content and 800,000 barrels of jet fuel.
The 'B' deal was for the same standard and amount of gasoil
with 600,000 barrels of jet fuel.
Offers for gasoil in the A category ranged from $2.37 to
$3.88 a barrel, with jet fuel at $3.54 to $4.70 a barrel, the
official said, adding that the lowest offer came from ENOC.
Those prices are premiums over Middle East quotes.
He said that for the B deal, Unipec had made the lowest
offer for gasoil and jet fuel at $2.57 and $3.06 a barrel
respectively, followed by Glencore at $2.84 for gasoil and $3.74
for jet fuel.
BPC has an existing first-half 2016 contract for a total of
over 2 million barrels of gasoil sealed at an average premium of
more than $4 a barrel.
