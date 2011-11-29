DHAKA Nov 29 Bangladesh should cut spending on imports, especially costly fuel oil, and instead save hard-earned foreign exchange to protect it from global market turmoil, an International Monetary Fund representative said on Tuesday.

"We advise (the) Bangladesh central bank to save foreign exchange at a time when there is a global crisis in the economy, especially in most of the major economies," said Eteri Kvintradze, resident representative of the IMF in Bangladesh.

On Monday, the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $9.27 billion, down from around $11 billion a year earlier.

"We are concerned over depleting reserves," she said.

German President Christian Wulff, on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, spoke at a breakfast meeting arranged by the Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry and attended by local and German entrepreneurs exploring trade and investment potentials in the often volatile south Asian country.

"It was my suggestion to them (entrepreneurs) to look beyond BRIC (comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China) for new avenues for investment and business possibilities," Wulff said.

"The dynamism of the economy of Bangladesh and resilient powers of its entrepreneurs in the private sector are examples for (people) outside Bangladesh," he said.

Wulff said his country was ready to invest in Bangladesh's infrastructure that includes coal and energy, particularly renewable energy.

The IMF official said the global economy was now passing through a "volatile situation", with the average growth of the (world) economy at 4.0 percent, whereas Bangladesh's economy was growing between 5 and 6 percent over the past 15 years.

"It means the global economy is shrinking whereas the emerging economy in Asian countries is expanding fast," she said.

The IMF official pointed out that Bangladesh's exchange rate was depreciating due to external pressure.

Bangladesh central bank data showed that local currency taka lost more than 9 percent against the U.S. dollar in the year to October, 2011.

Bank officials said Bangladesh's economy was under pressure due to higher imports, mainly fuel oil.

The overall trade deficit rose to $1.81 billion in the July-September period of the current fiscal year from $1.47 billion during the corresponding period in the previous year, according to the central bank.

The cost of buying petroleum products jumped over 100 percent to $1.19 billion during the period from $592.08 million in the corresponding period of the past year.

Karl Brauner, director general of external economic policy of Germany and leader of the business delegation, lauded Bangladesh for averting the feared "civil unrest", thanks to the nation's resilient economy and strong entrepreneurship.

"We will review the rules of origin so that Bangladesh can benefit from the step," he added.

Germany is Bangladesh's largest business partner in Europe, with Dhaka's export to that country at 1.56 billion euro in the 2010/11 fiscal year, more than 50 percent higher than in the previous year.

Bangladesh imported 231 million euro worth of products from Germany in the year ended in June.

Islam said that during the German President's visit a (German) textile firm planned to invest 100 million euro in Bangladesh. At present the total investment in the country (from Germany) is $700 million which he expects to rise to $1.2 billion by the end of the current Fiscal year. (Editing by Anis Ahmed)