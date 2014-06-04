DHAKA, June 4 Bangladesh's grain imports are likely to rise 22 percent to 1.1 million tonnes in the financial year beginning in July, the head of the state grains buyer said on Wednesday.

The state grains purchasing agency will import 900,000 tonnes of wheat and 200,000 tonnes of rice in the 2014/15 year to ensure food security, said Ahmed Hossain Khan at the Directorate General of Food.

In addition, the government will procure 1.5 million tonnes of rice locally.

"This target has been set for the coming fiscal year but it may be changed depending on the food situation," Khan told Reuters.

In the current fiscal year, the state buyer imported 900,000 tonnes of wheat, including 200,000 tonnes in a government-to-government deal with Ukraine, but no rice was imported. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)