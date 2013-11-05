DHAKA Nov 5 Bangladesh's parliament approved a
law on Tuesday bringing the Nobel prize-winning Grameen Bank
under central bank authority, a move founder Mohammad Yunus has
said is a ploy to destroy the microfinance lender.
Yunus, 73, was removed as head of the bank in 2011 on the
grounds that he had stayed on past the legal retirement age of
60. He was not immediately available for comment.
Yunus, dubbed the "banker to the poor", was awarded the 2006
Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the bank, which has provided
about $10 billion in small loans, most of them to women, to fund
businesses and help people escape poverty.
Similar programmes have been created in more than 100
nations, from the United States to Uganda.
Lauded abroad then by politicians and financiers, he has
been under attack from the government of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina since 2010 after a Norwegian documentary alleged Grameen
Bank was dodging taxes.
Yunus has denied any financial irregularities. His
supporters say he is being discredited by the government because
of a feud with Hasina dating back to 2007, when he tried to set
up a rival political party while Bangladesh was ruled by an
interim military government.
"The draft of the act has been approved at the parliament,
which now becomes as a law in the current session," said
lawmaker AHM Mustafa Kamal, chairman of the standing committee
on the finance ministry, which recommended the law be passed.
Kamal, a member of Hasina's ruling Awami League party, told
reporters that the central bank and government had a right to
know how the Grameen Bank, which was established in 1983 and has
8.3 million borrowers, organises its finances.
"It is not wrong, if the government wants to make the
Grameen Bank's activities auditable," he said.
The government holds a 25 percent stake in the pioneering
lender.
Finance Minister AMA Muhith tabled the Grameen Bank Bill
2013, which replaces the founding Grameen Bank Ordinance 1983,
on October 27. The new law means the central bank can commission
an audit of Grameen Bank transactions.
It also gives the government power to appoint a chairman
from the three government-nominated directors to the Grameen
Bank's management board, who will then organise the appointment
of a managing director for the micro-credit bank.
The chosen candidate must be approved by the central bank.
Candidates for the full-time post must have knowledge on rural
economics, economics or micro-finance and be aged under 60, the
new law states.
The law also says the Grameen Bank cannot run any business
beyond its mandated area or transact with any business entities.
