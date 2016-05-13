May 13 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is
standing by its procedures for wiring funds after facing
scrutiny in the wake of the $81 million cyber heist at the
Bangladesh central bank, a letter released by a congresswoman on
Friday showed.
The New York Fed was responding to criticism lobbed by U.S.
Representative Carolyn Maloney, who had called for a probe of
the fund transfers triggered by the February cyber attack on
Bangladesh Bank.
Criminals tried to withdraw $951 million from Bangladesh
Bank's U.S. bank account in what ranked as one of the largest
cyber heists in history. They succeeded in
transferring $81 million.
In the April 14 letter Thomas Baxter, general counsel and
executive vice president at the New York Fed, said the correct
procedures were followed in approving five transfers of money on
Feb. 4 and in blocking 30.
Baxter said the New York Fed's procedures for checking
transfers included catching those to people subject to sanctions
but would not stop a transfer if it had passed the
authentication process on the SWIFT messaging network.
"The vast majority of authenticated instructions received
from foreign official account holders are not flagged for manual
review by the automated systems," Baxter wrote in the letter.
Authorities in Bangladesh and elsewhere are still trying to
figure out how hackers carried out the attack and what happened
to the money, which was routed from the Bangladesh Bank's
account at the New York Fed to accounts in the Philippines.
Maloney said in a statement on Friday that while Baxter's
letter provided key information about the incident, she remained
"concerned that there are critical security gaps in the
international payment system."
Maloney said she would urge the New York Fed to review its
security protocols to make sure such a heist does not recur.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)