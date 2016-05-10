NEW YORK May 10 The three parties directly
affected by one of the biggest-ever cyber heists said they
agreed on Tuesday to work together to recover $81 million that
was stolen, track down the criminals involved and protect the
global financial system from other breaches.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley,
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir and representatives from
global messaging network SWIFT met in Basel, Switzerland on
Tuesday to discuss the early-February heist.
"All parties stated their concern over this event and their
continued commitment to work together to normalize operations,"
they said in a joint statement. "The parties also agreed to
pursue jointly certain common goals: to recover the entire
proceeds of the fraud and bring the perpetrators to justice, and
protect the global financial system from these types of
attacks."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)