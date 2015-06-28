DHAKA, June 28 Bangladesh is to go ahead with
development of a technolgy business park, Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park
(KHTP), which is expected to inject new life into the country's
IT industry, a junior government minister said on Sunday.
An agreement was signed on Sunday between state run
Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) and Summit Technopolis
Limited, a sister concern of local conglomerate Summit Group.
The KHTP site covers 232 acres of land in Gazipur district,
37 kilometres (23 miles) north of Dhaka with the first phase of
development due to be fully operational within 10 years and
creating job opportunites for 60,000 IT professionals.
Under the agreement signed on Sunday a joint venture between
Summit Technopolis and India-based Infinity Infosys Parks
Limited will jointly invest $208 million in the first phase.
"Hi-Tech Park is our dream project which was delayed for 14
years and finally today we signed the agreement with Summit
Technopolis Limited," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, junior minister
for Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
"It will be a specialised economic zone and lifeline of the
country's IT sector. A world-class business environment will be
created for the local and foreign investors in the KHTP," he
added.
"We consider this project as an opportunity to take
Bangladesh to a new frontier in manufacturing," said Muhammed
Aziz Khan, Chairman of the Summit Group.
"Our plan is to build Summit Technopolis in a manner that it
does for Bangladesh what Silicon Valley did for the USA. We will
shift the value addition of manufacturing many notches upwards
in Bangladesh."
The Park will be developed as a Public Private Partnership
(PPP) with Summit responsible for 90 percent of total costs and
the Indian firm for 10 percent.
