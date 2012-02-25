DHAKA A Bangladeshi entrepeneur and an Iranian shipping company boss were joint winners of the Jeddah based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) prize for women's contribution to development for 2012.

The winners were Selima Ahmad and Seyedeh Fatimah Moghimi, founder and managing director of Sadidbar, an international shipping transportation company in Iran.

The prize, a cash award of $50,000 will be equally shared.

"The recognition from this prestigious institution will definitely encourage us to foster our vision further," said Ahmad, founder and president of the Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) in Bangladesh.

BWCCI chief told Reuters on Saturday that she had helped to promote the development of thousands of women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

IDB Group President Ahmad Mohamed Ali said that the prize was meant to encourage women to contribute to the social and economic development of their societies, particularly in combating poverty.

IDB introduces the award in 2006.

(Reporting By Serajul Quadir, editing by William Hardy)