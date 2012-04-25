DHAKA, April 25 The IMF said on Wednesday that Bangladesh's economic growth in the year to June will be around 5.5 percent, 1.5 percentage points lower than the government target, due to minimal investment and falling foreign exchange reserves.

Bangladesh had revised its growth target down by half a percentage point to 6.5 percent, which David Cowen, head of a visiting IMF mission, said was unlikely to be achieved.

"Fiscal pressure intensified as subsidy costs for fuel, electricity, food and fertilizer increased, expanding government domestic borrowing and putting liquidity pressure on banks," Cowen told reporters.

Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said growth should be above 6 percent this year.

"I can assure you that at the end of the day, we will be able to achieve satisfactory growth," he said.

Bangladesh's GDP has grown at an average 6 percent annual rate over past several years, despite the global economic slowdown and depressing investment inflows, thanks to surging exports, especially of readymade garments, and a strong inflow of remittances from Bangladeshis working abroad.

Bangladesh at the beginning of the fiscal year set a target of 7.0 percent growth, up from 6.7 percent growth the year earlier.

The IMF on Wednesday disbursed $141 million of a three-year $987 million loan.

(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Nick Macfie)