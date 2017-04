DHAKA, April 7 Bangladesh has increased regulatory duty on imports of raw and refined sugar and on tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies, a senior tax official said on Monday.

The duties on imports of raw sugar will now be 2,000 taka ($26) a tonne from 1,500 taka earlier, said the official at the customs wing of the National Board of Revenue. Duties on refined sugar imports will be raised to 4,500 taka from 3,000 taka.

The duty on imports of tea has been increased to 15 percent from 5 percent earlier, the official added. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)