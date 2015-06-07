DHAKA, June 7 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi gave his support on Sunday to a Bangladeshi proposal to
invest $25 million in selling Bangladeshi garments in India, the
main Bangladeshi business group said.
Modi, on the second and final day of a state visit to
India's eastern neighbour, had promised on Saturday to help to
reduce India's huge trade surplus with Bangladesh.
In a meeting on Sunday, the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber
of Commerce and Industry told Modi it was seeking 50 acres (20
hectares) of land either free of cost or at a nominal price in
the Indian state of Gujarat.
"We told him that we want to set up warehouses and retail
shops, and for that we will invest $25 million. The purpose is
to sell and distribute our garments products directly," said
Matlub Ahmed, president of the Chamber.
"If we get this facility, then our sell will rise to $1
billion from the present $300 million in the next three years."
After the meeting, he told Reuters that Modi had promised
"all cooperation and support" for the proposal.
Bangladeshi exports were worth $24 billion in the fiscal
year that ended in June 2014.
The textile industry is an important contributor to the
economy, with duty-free access to Western markets having helped
to make Bangladesh the world's largest apparel exporter after
China.
But the industry, which supplies many Western brands such as
Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M, has faced
pressure after a string of fatal factory accidents, including a
building collapse in 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.
Modi sealed several deals during his visit, including a land
boundary agreement.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Kevin Liffey)