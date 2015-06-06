By Serajul Quadir
| DHAKA, June 6
DHAKA, June 6 Two leading Indian power firms
will build several plants in Bangladesh to produce up to 4,600
megawatts of electricity to ease the country's prolonged power
crisis, a senior official said on Saturday.
Adani Power Limited of India and Reliance Power
Limited of India signed separate memorandums of
understanding with state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board
(BPDB) on Saturday, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began
a two-day state visit.
"Reliance Power and BPDB today signed a MOU to develop four
units of power plants to produce 3,000 MW of electricity with a
cost of $3 billion," the company said in a statement. The plants
will burn natural gas.
Adani Power will set up two, coal-fired plants with a total
capacity of 1,600 MW that will cost more than $1.5 billion.
Officials of the firms said it would take 13 months to
complete construction of the plants after final agreements had
been reached.
"Discussions are going on to settle the details of the
plants," said Mohammad Saiful Islam, a director of BPDB.
Bangladesh produces 7,000 MW of electricity but demand far
exceeds supply, with a daily deficit of up to 1,500 MW.
The government on Thursday unveiled a 2.95 trillion taka
($38 billion) budget for fiscal 2014/15, stepping up spending on
key sectors to tackle power shortages that are crimping economic
growth and deterring investment.
Spending on development needs such as power and transport
will rise about 40 percent from the current fiscal year to 263
billion taka ($3.4 billion), Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul
Muhith told parliament, while overall spending will increase 23
percent in the year from July 1.
Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told journalists on
Friday that Bangladesh also planned to more than double its
electricity imports from India to 11,000 MW by 2017 from 5,000
MW now.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)