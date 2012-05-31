DHAKA May 31 Northeast Indian state Arunachal
Prodesh, with huge untapped hydro power potentials, has invited
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest there to generate power,
Arunachal Chief Minister Nabam Tuki said on Thursday.
"We have an estimated hydro power potential of more than
57,000 megawatts (MW) which is almost one third of India's total
hydro power potential," Tuki told a three-day India-Bangladesh
business forum in Dhaka.
"Of this, more than 40,000 MW has been allotted to (India's)
central public sector undertakings and independent power
producers," he said.
"Now, the state government is looking for investment by
private entities (including from Bangladesh) to generate power
on build-own-operate and transfer basis," Tuki added.
Arunachal Prodesh, just on the border with Bangladesh, has
been unable to develop economically mainly due to poor
communication with rest of the country.
"We cannot speed up development due to communication
bottlenecks," the Chief Minister said.
"A closer economic integration and physical connectivity
with Bangladesh will reduce not only the economic isolation of
the region but also the isolation of North East with the
mainland of India," the chief minister said.
"We welcome the proposal for investment in hydro power since
it would be most economic and environment friendly, and also
because we suffer at least 1,500 MW power shortages a day," said
Abdul Matlub Ahmad, president of India Bangladesh Chamber of
Commerce and Industry.
He said that in the fiscal year to end June 2012 Bangladesh's
export to India would exceed $1.0 billion, five times more than
$185.6 million in 2007/08 fiscal year.
"We hope to double it over the next four to five years as
India has allowed duty free access in its market for Bangladeshi
goods including ready-made garments," Ahmad said.
