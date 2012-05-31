DHAKA May 31 Northeast Indian state Arunachal Prodesh, with huge untapped hydro power potentials, has invited Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest there to generate power, Arunachal Chief Minister Nabam Tuki said on Thursday.

"We have an estimated hydro power potential of more than 57,000 megawatts (MW) which is almost one third of India's total hydro power potential," Tuki told a three-day India-Bangladesh business forum in Dhaka.

"Of this, more than 40,000 MW has been allotted to (India's) central public sector undertakings and independent power producers," he said.

"Now, the state government is looking for investment by private entities (including from Bangladesh) to generate power on build-own-operate and transfer basis," Tuki added.

Arunachal Prodesh, just on the border with Bangladesh, has been unable to develop economically mainly due to poor communication with rest of the country.

"We cannot speed up development due to communication bottlenecks," the Chief Minister said.

"A closer economic integration and physical connectivity with Bangladesh will reduce not only the economic isolation of the region but also the isolation of North East with the mainland of India," the chief minister said. "We welcome the proposal for investment in hydro power since it would be most economic and environment friendly, and also because we suffer at least 1,500 MW power shortages a day," said Abdul Matlub Ahmad, president of India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said that in the fiscal year to end June 2012 Bangladesh's export to India would exceed $1.0 billion, five times more than $185.6 million in 2007/08 fiscal year. "We hope to double it over the next four to five years as India has allowed duty free access in its market for Bangladeshi goods including ready-made garments," Ahmad said.

