DHAKA Oct 5 The Prime Ministers of Bangladesh
and India have inaugurated a joint power transmission plant
through which Bangladesh will receive up to 500 megawatts (MW)
of electricity, a senior official said.
The move is potentially significant for Bangladesh, which is
trying to augment its own electricity generation to help it
achieve 8.0 percent economic growth. Its generation capacity is
currently about 6,000 MW, against demand for more than 7,500 MW.
Inaugurating the Bangladesh-India Power Transmission Plant
on Saturday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the
country was also trying to import another 500 MW of power from
India and was also making another attempt to purchase
electricity through a tripartite agreement involving Nepal,
India and Bhutan.
A grid interconnection between Bheramara in Bangladesh and
Baharampur in India was completed at the end of August,
officials said.
Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, a government adviser to Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is responsible for the Ministry of
Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, said the imported power
would cost 6.0 taka or 8.0 cent per unit, similar to the cost of
Bangladeshi-produced electricity.
