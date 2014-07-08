By By Ruma Paul
| DHAKA, July 8
DHAKA, July 8 A U.N. tribunal has awarded
Bangladesh nearly four-fifths of an area sprawling over 25,000
sq km (9,700 sq miles) in the Bay of Bengal, ending a dispute
over a sea border with India that has ruffled ties between the
neighbours for more than three decades.
The verdict, binding on both countries, opens the way for
Bangladesh to explore for oil and gas in the Bay of Bengal, the
site of important energy reserves.
"It is the victory of friendship and a win-win situation for
the peoples of Bangladesh and India," Foreign Minister Abul
Hassan Mahmood Ali told a news conference on Tuesday to announce
the ruling of the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration
(PCA) on the sea boundary.
The dispute had hampered the economic development of both
countries for more than three decades, he added.
"We commend India for its willingness to resolve this matter
peacefully by legal means and for its acceptance of the
tribunal's judgment," Ali added.
There was no immediate comment from India.
Bangladesh, with a population of 160 million and strong
economic growth, has battled supply shortages to keep its
gas-fired power plants and industries running.
The award brings to an end an arbitration process Bangladesh
kicked off in 2009 under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the
Sea, over disputes with Myanmar and India.
The Myanmar dispute was settled in 2012 after arbitration at
the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea in Hamburg.
Bangladesh finally won more than 118,813 square km of waters
comprising territorial sea and an exclusive economic zone
extending out to 200 nautical miles, the minister said.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)