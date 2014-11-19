DHAKA Nov 19 India has handed Bangladesh a list
of 11 men suspected of plotting attacks including one targeting
its prime minister, officials said on Wednesday, as the two
countries tighten security cooperation against Islamist
militants.
Indian security officials uncovered the plot against Sheikh
Hasina last month after two members of a banned Bangladesh group
were killed in an explosion while building bombs in India's West
Bengal state just over the border from Bangladesh.
The men were believed to be members of the outlawed
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh who were using India as a safe
haven to plan the attacks.
The plot deepened concern in India that jihadist groups were
setting up bases in the east of the country while security
forces have been focused on the threat from Pakistan-based
militants on the more heavily guarded western flank.
A team headed by the chief of India's National
Investigations Agency, the main counter-terrorism arm, held
talks with Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka and handed over the
list of suspects thought to be hiding there, Mufti Mahmud Khan,
an official of the Rapid Action Battalion said.
Under Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been working closely
with India to tackle militant groups including handing over
people that India suspects of stirring trouble in the remote
northeast region.
Khan said Bangladesh had given the Indian team its own list
of wanted men - 51 in all, most of them suspected of criminal
acts who had slipped across the porous border into India.
The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen was thought to have been lying low
since authorities cracked down on it after it detonated nearly
500 bombs almost simultaneously on one day in 2005 across
Bangladesh, including in the capital, Dhaka.
Its militants later carried out suicide attacks on several
courthouses, killing 25 people and wounding hundreds.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)