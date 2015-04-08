By Serajul Quadir
| DHAKA, April 8
DHAKA, April 8 A Bangladeshi court sentenced
Indian separatist militant Ranjan Chowdhury to life in prison on
Wednesday for unlawful possession of weapons and staying in
Bangladesh illegally, the public prosecutor in the case said.
Chowdhury's Bangladeshi associate, Pradip Marak, also
received a life term after being found guilty of arms and
terrorism charges by the court in Kishorganj district, 140 km
(90 miles) southeast of the capital city Dhaka.
The pair were arrested in 2010 during a crackdown on the
United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), which is classified by
India as a terrorist organisation.
Founded in 1979, ULFA wants to establish an independent
nation in India's oil-rich, north-eastern state of Assam, which
borders Bangladesh.
"India is our good neighbour and friend which helped us
during our liberation period in 1971. So we can not allow any
separatist group to use our land against India," public
prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque told Reuters by telephone.
The defendant's lawyer, Mizanur Rahman, said the two men,
who also received 20,000 taka ($256) fines, would appeal the
verdict.
Bangladeshi security forces recovered pistols, bullets,
handmade bombs and bomb-making materials from Ranjan's hideout
when they seized him five years ago.
Ranjan, 46, is married to a Bangladeshi woman and has lived
in the country since 1997. Prosecutors say he is a leader of the
ULFA and illegally entered the country to meet a ULFA military
chief in Dhaka.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Crispian Balmer)