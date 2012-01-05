DHAKA Jan 5 Bangladeshi annual inflation slowed to 10.63 percent in December from 11.58 percent in November as the rise in food prices eased, but officials say the headline figure may resume its climb after the government hiked oil and power tariffs to cut its subsidy bill.

The government last week raised fuel prices for the fourth time since last May and hiked electricity tariffs, an unpopular move in a country where more than a third of the population live on less than $2 a day.

Dhaka has said it wants to keep inflation within its 7.50 percent target for this fiscal year. But price gains are already in double figures and the local taka currency continues to fall after dropping 15 percent against the dollar in 2011, driving up import costs and further fuelling inflation.

Food inflation eased to 10.40 percent in December from 12.47 percent in November, but non-food inflation accelerated to 11.38 percent from 10.16 percent, the Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

A senior bureau official said that though the headline index fell, it could climb again on a jump in oil prices.

Inflation in urban areas rose even faster than the national average, hitting 11.62 percent in December on a 12.26 percent surge in food prices and 10.74 percent advance in non-food prices.

Inflation in rural areas hit 10.25 percent, with a 9.60 percent rise in food prices and a 11.62 percent rise in non-food prices.

Analysts fear Bangladesh's economic activity and growth may slow as the government has borrowed more from the banking system in the first five months of the fiscal year that began last July than it had set out in its full-year target.

They say that jeopardises the government's economic growth target of 7 percent for the fiscal year through June 2012.

Inflation in the fiscal year that ended last June hit 8.80 percent, exceeding a government target of 8.5 percent on the back of surging food prices. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Hugh Lawson)