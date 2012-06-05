(Adds details)

DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate eased for the fourth straight month in May but looks set to stay above the government's target for this fiscal year.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 9.15 percent in May from 9.93 percent in April as prices of both food and non-food items rose at a slower pace, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The latest reading brings the 12-month average inflation rate to 10.76 percent, down from 10.90 percent the previous month but still above the government's 7.5 percent target for the 2011-12 fiscal year ending this month.

Food inflation eased to 7.46 percent in May from 8.12 percent in April on good crops for some staples. Non-food inflation dropped to 12.72 percent from 13.77 percent.

But with rising government borrowing from the banking sector and a lack of external aid, some upward pressure on inflation is likely to continue.

The statistics bureau last month revised the country's economic growth target to 6.3 percent, backtracking on the government's earlier projection of 7 percent growth for the current fiscal year.

In its efforts to curb inflation, the central bank raised its key interest rates in January, its fifth hike since March last year.

Slowing inflation should allow the central bank to keep interest rates steady to shield the economy from the global downturn.

Standard & Poor's has kept Bangladesh's credit ratings unchanged with a stable outlook, but voiced concern over poor revenue, hefty subsidies and political turmoil.

The government has hinted at more rises to come in heavily subsidised oil and electricity tariffs, an unpopular move in a country where more than a third of the population live on less than $2 a day.

Inflation in the fiscal year that ended last June hit 8.80 percent, exceeding a government target of 8.5 percent on the back of surging food prices.