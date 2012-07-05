DHAKA, July 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate in the fiscal year that ended in June accelerated to 10.62 percent from 8.80 percent in the previous year, according to government data released on Thursday.

Non-food prices were the major contributor as the government, saddled with a huge subsidy bill for oil, raised fuel and power charges.

Non-food inflation in the fiscal year hit 11.72 percent, compared with 5.45 percent in 2010-11, the Bureau of Statistics said.

By contrast, food inflation eased to 7.08 percent in 2011-12 from 11.34 percent the previous year.

The government raised oil and electricity tariffs several times in 2011-12, and has hinted at more rises to come, an unpopular move in a country where more than a third of the population live on under $2 a day.

However, the annual inflation rate eased for the fifth straight month in June to 8.56 percent as prices of food and non-food items rose at a slower pace.

Bangladesh aims to bring down inflation to 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year.

Price pressure is a major concern for the government, which will face an election late next year.

Slowing inflation would allow the central bank to keep interest rates steady, but no rate cuts are expected in the near future, a senior central bank official said.

In its efforts to curb inflation, the central bank raised its key interest rates in January, the fifth increase since March last year, and later in January further tightened credit growth. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)