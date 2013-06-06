DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate eased in May to 7.86 percent from 7.93 percent a month earlier as prices of food items rose at a slower pace, but it could creep up again ahead of Muslim fasting month.

Food prices in May were 8.40 percent higher than a year earlier, down from 8.57 percent in April, officials of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Non-food inflation rose to 6.93 percent in May from 6.81 percent the previous month.

Food inflation has seen accelerating since February due to supply disruptions over political unrest such as strikes and street violence on issues ranging from a war crimes tribunal to election rules.

A comparatively peaceful political atmosphere in May was the factor behind a slight drop in food prices, a senior bureau official said adding that price pressures could intensify further as demand picks up heading into the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins in July.

May's reading, based on the new series using 2005-06 as a base year, was 7.98 percent, down from 8.37 percent in April.

The government raised oil prices by up to 11.5 percent in January in a bid to trim its subsidy burden, but backtracked on a plan to increase electricity tariffs.

Price pressures are a major concern for the government, which faces an election in early 2014.

Later on Thursday, the government will unveil the national budget for the coming fiscal year starting on July 1 that aims to ramp up economic growth to an ambitious 7.2 percent, officials said.

Analysts said the target could hardly be achievable given that political violence in the run-up to the election and a string of industrial accidents have raised serious questions about worker safety and low wages.

The Bureau of Statistics has revised the country's economic growth target for the outgoing fiscal year to 6.03 percent, the lowest in four years, sharply down from the government's original target of 7.2 percent.

In February, the central bank cut its key policy rates for the first time since 2009, by half a percentage point, on a slower economic growth outlook. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)